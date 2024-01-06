Tennessee Baseball 2024 Preseason All-America Selections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – As the 2024 baseball season approaches, a running list of Tennessee players that have earned preseason All-America honors can be found below.

This article will be updated periodically as the remainder of the 2024 preseason All-America teams are released over the coming weeks.

Perfect Game (Released on Jan. 4)

Link to Perfect Game Release

INF Billy Amick – Second Team (3B)

2023 Stats (at Clemson): 46 GP, 42 GS, .413/.464/.772, 37 R, 69 H, 17 2B, 2 3B, 13 HR, 63 RBI, 129 TB, 13 BB, 7 HBP, 32 K, 2-2 SB

RHP Drew Beam – Second Team (SP)

2023 Stats: 17 APP, 17 GS, 9-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 1 CG, 84.1 IP, 23 BB, 88 K, 3 WP, 5 HBP, .267 BAA

INF Christian Moore – Third Team (2B)

2023 Stats: 63 GP, 61 GS, .304/.444/.603, 66 R, 65 H, 13 2B, 17 HR, 50 RBI, 129 TB, 50 BB, 7 HBP, 67 K, 16-18 SB

The Vols open their 2024 season in Arlington, Texas at the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown presented by Kubota.

The tournament will be held on Feb. 16-18 at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers. UT will square off against Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Baylor. Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE.

The full 2024 schedule can be found HERE.

Source: UT Sports

