Nashville Sounds Trainer Named International League Athletic Trainer of the Year

NASHVILLE – Nashville Sounds Athletic Trainer Jeff Paxson has been named the International League’s Athletic Trainer of The Year. Paxson, in his seventh season (2nd consecutive) with Nashville, was recognized by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS).

It’s the eighth league award Paxson has won and the first in the International League. He was named the Midwest League Trainer of the Year five times (1997, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2017), the PBATS Trainer of the Year in the California League (2000) and in the Pacific Coast League (2007). Paxson was also recognized as the National Trainer of the Year by PBATS in 2011. He was awarded the Ralph Salvon Scholarship Recipient by PBATS in 2016.

Paxson is in his 29th season with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Prior to returning to the Sounds in 2022, the Indiana native served in the same role for Double-A Biloxi in 2021. He has also served as an athletic trainer for the following Winter League teams: Tiburones de La Guaira, Caracas, Leones de Escogido and Tigres de Licey.

Paxson has been recognized in several All-Star Games, including the 1995 and 2013 Midwest League All-Star Games and 2008 Triple-A All-Star Game. He was also an athletic trainer for the 2012 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Kansas City.

The Fort Wayne, Ind. resident graduated from Northeast Missouri University and holds several athletic training certifications and licenses.

The Sounds return home to First Horizon Park for their final homestand of the season on Tuesday, September 19. They welcome the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, for a six-game series.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

