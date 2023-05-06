Nashville Sounds to Welcome Braves Affiliate Beginning Tuesday, May 9

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Horizon Park next week for a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. It’s the first time the Sounds and Stripers will play during the 2023 season.

Listed below is the full list of festivities and promotions for the week, presented by First Horizon.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Agape Animal Rescue. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Cooler Sling Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Brewers & Brewskis Night – The Nashville Sounds will transform into the Nashville Brewskis and wear powder blue jerseys. Fans can purchase replica jerseys and other Brewskis merchandise in the Sounds Pro Shop. Limited tickets are still available for the beer fest located in Hit City Hall. Your ticket includes one (1) tasting cup for unlimited beer samples from 5:30 – 7:30, one (1) Relief Pitcher T-shirt created with Music City Creative Co. and one (1) general admission ticket. Tickets can be purchased here.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Healthcare Heroes Night – Middle Tennessee healthcare workers are invited to join us for a night at the ballpark. Tickets which include a corner seat and a Nashville Sounds branded lanyard with retractable badge can be purchased here.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Mental Health Awareness Game with AFSP Tennessee – Fans can visit Mental Health resources under the guitar scoreboard throughout the game to learn more about prioritizing their own mental health and resources in the Middle Tennessee community.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Country Legends Nesting Dolls Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Hit City Saturday – Fans can enjoy pregame music with Kirstie Kraus under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 – 5:45.

Military Appreciation Night – The Sounds will wear their military camo jerseys that will be available via online auction until Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m. The specialty jersey auction benefits the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center. The Sounds will also wear Armed Forces Day hats that are on sale now in the Sounds Pro Shop.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the concourse near section 108.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Postgame Catch on the Field for all fans.

Postgame Kids and Moms Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

Source: Nashville Sounds

