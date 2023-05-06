What to Know About Parking at the Nashville Zoo

Last updated May 5, 2023

As of now, the Nashville Zoo has one (huge) parking lot but the Zoo is currently building a new parking garage to make it easier for visitors.

Parking currently costs $8 per vehicle, members park free.

Once the new parking garage is complete, the Zoo’s parking capacity will increase by 62%. The two-floor garage will feature covered parking on the first floor and open parking on the second floor.

The construction of the new garage will have a huge impact on the Zoo’s current parking lot, with construction lasting until at least spring 2024. To manage this, the Zoo requires visitors to purchase advance tickets. By managing the number of tickets sold per time slot, the effects on the guest experience should be minimal. All guests should still be able to park onsite and enjoy the Zoo.

Beginning Spring 2023, an additional parking area and shuttles will be used to increase guest capacity. Expect traffic patterns and parking solutions to change as new solutions are rolled out. The Nashville Zoo asks visitors to pay attention to signage as they enter the Zoo.

TICKET & ENTRY PROCESS CHANGES

Online, advance tickets are required for both members and non-member guests, as of September 12, 2022. A limited number of tickets are available for each entry time. Every person, including children and infants, needs an admission ticket or member reservation to enter the Zoo.

When you purchase tickets or make a member reservation, you’ll select your date and arrival time. If your first choice is sold out, please choose another time or day to visit.

Based on the time you select, you’ll have a one-hour window to enter the Zoo. If you arrive a few minutes early, it’s okay – your tickets will scan up to 15 minutes before and 1 hour after. (For example, if your ticket is for 10:15 am, you can enter from 10:00 to 11:15 am)

Note: Members are not able to present their membership cards for entry. Members should make a reservation online and present the barcode(s) associated with their reservation to gain access to the Zoo.

When you arrive at the Zoo, you’ll present your tickets or reservation barcode to be scanned at Entry Village. Once you’re inside, you are welcome to stay in the Zoo until closing time.

Due to the limited capacity of each time slot, walk-up ticket sales are not recommended or guaranteed. However, the Zoo recognizes that some folks will still need to purchase tickets in-person due to the nature of some discount programs and access issues.

These groups of people do not need advance reservations and can still purchase admission at the Zoo’s ticket booth:

Guests redeeming discounts that require verification or do not have a discount code, including reciprocal zoo members and military members. Guests without access to the internet or a credit/debit card. Guests with complimentary admission or “Good Any Day” tickets (These can be used any day before their expiration, just present them at the entrance to be scanned).

The Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.