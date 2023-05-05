Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 5, 2023.
A GoFundMe has been started to help a Murfreesboro Police officer and her family after their home was lost due to a house fire on May 4, 2023. Read more.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the home of a Murfreesboro police officer on May 4, 2023. Read more.
Heading over to the Taylor Swift concert at Nissan Stadium this weekend? It looks like it will be a rainy weekend. Nissan Stadium released a plan for inclement weather. Read more.
Lebanon Police Department received a call that a 12-year-old juvenile had run away from a residence in Murfreesboro on 05/04/2023 and was joyriding in an off-road vehicle. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read more.