Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 5, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1536

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 5, 2023.

1GoFundMe Set Up for Police Officer Who Lost Home in Murfreesboro Fire

 

A GoFundMe has been started to help a Murfreesboro Police officer and her family after their home was lost due to a house fire on May 4, 2023. Read more.

2Several Pets Rescued During Massive Murfreesboro House Fire

 

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the home of a Murfreesboro police officer on May 4, 2023. Read more.

3Nissan Stadium Shares Inclement Weather Policy for Taylor Swift Concerts

photo by Jim Wood

 

Heading over to the Taylor Swift concert at Nissan Stadium this weekend? It looks like it will be a rainy weekend. Nissan Stadium released a plan for inclement weather. Read more.

412-year-old Charged With Joyriding in Lebanon, Murfreesboro

 

Lebanon Police Department received a call that a 12-year-old juvenile had run away from a residence in Murfreesboro on 05/04/2023 and was joyriding in an off-road vehicle. Read more.

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here