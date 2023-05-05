GoFundMe Set Up for Police Officer Who Lost Home in Murfreesboro Fire

A GoFundMe has been started to help a Murfreesboro Police officer and her family after their home was lost due to a house fire on May 4, 2023.

The home on Cason Trail that went up went into flames around 11 a.m Thursday belonged to Officer Mona Thomas, who has served with MPD for more than 20 years. Thomas is also a mother of three.

“She is truly the most giving and generous person this community has ever had the pleasure of knowing,” said Summer Whitaker, organizer of the GoFundMe.

More than $16,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours.

Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away, and flames were visible as firefighters arrived.

No one was present when the fire started. Firefighters were able to rescue the family’s three pets from the burning home.

To donate to Officer Thomas and her family, please visit here.