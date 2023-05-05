Rutherford County Schools Releases Statement Regarding Ongoing School Threats

Schools within the Middle Tennessee area have been receiving threats. TBI stated on May 4, 2023 that they are working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.

On May 5, 2023, Rutherford County Schools released the following statement:

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Schools are aware of unfounded and unspecific threats perpetuating through social media today throughout Tennessee and other states.

The sheriff’s office is monitoring the situation closely and as a precaution, there is an increased presence of officers and patrols at schools. However, there have been no threats specifically made against our schools or students in Rutherford County.

Keeping our schools and students safe is always our top priority. We always treat these situations seriously and investigate thoroughly, but there is no evidence these are credible threats.

We are releasing this notice to keep the public and parents informed, and we want to assure everyone that we are aware of these false threats circulating on social media and we are constantly monitoring the situation.