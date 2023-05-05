Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

2 Smyrna Kid’s Safety Day

Saturday, May 6, 2023, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center

100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN

This weekend, the Town of Smyrna is hosting its 4th annual Kid’s Safety Day which will highlight many important safety awareness topics. Lunch and snacks will be provided to the first 300 attendees and the first 200 children will receive free bicycle helmets. In addition to safety awareness, there will also be indoor rock climbing, inflatables, car seat safety checks, face painting, photo booths, and more!

Learn more here.