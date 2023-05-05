Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s five events happening around the Rutherford County area.
1Jazzfest
Saturday, May 6, 2023 10:00 am-6:00 p.m.
The Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
The 2023 Jazzfest is coming to The Fountains At Gateway this weekend. Nearly 20 student and professional bands will be performing on two stages. This event is free to the public. Bring a chair, no coolers.
Learn more here.
2Smyrna Kid’s Safety Day
Saturday, May 6, 2023, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN
This weekend, the Town of Smyrna is hosting its 4th annual Kid’s Safety Day which will highlight many important safety awareness topics. Lunch and snacks will be provided to the first 300 attendees and the first 200 children will receive free bicycle helmets. In addition to safety awareness, there will also be indoor rock climbing, inflatables, car seat safety checks, face painting, photo booths, and more!
Learn more here.
3Shabby Lane Mothers & Daughters Shopping Event
Saturday, May 6, 2023, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lane Agri-Park Community Center
315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Join other shoppers for this fabulous spring shopping event with free gifts to the first 200 adult shoppers. Nearly 70 amazing small businesses will be in attendance. There will also be live music.
Learn more here.
4Free Day at Oaklands Mansion
Sunday, May 7, 2023, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m
Oaklands Mansion
900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion will be open for self-guided tours for free this weekend. Signage will be inside the house to explain the evolution of the historic museum and staff and volunteers will be on site to answer questions. The museum shop will be open and the Hot Dog Guy will be in attendance.
Learn more here.
5Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Saturday, May 6, 2023, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m
Castle Park
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington, TN
The Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival returns this Saturday and will continue every Saturday and Sunday in May (plus Memorial Day). Travel back to 16th Century England and enjoy a Renaissance Marketplace, musicians and the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit from the Queen.
Learn more here.