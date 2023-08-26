Nashville Sounds Partner With Pilgrimage Music Festival for ‘Pilgrimage Night’

Three of Music City’s favorite pastimes – baseball, music and giving – are set to collide on September 8, when the Nashville Sounds partner with Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and Gibson Gives.

Set to host “Pilgrimage Night” at First Horizon Park, the event will find the Sounds taking on the Memphis Redbirds in a Friday night game starting at 6:35 pm CT. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow after the game.

$7 of each ticket sold will be donated to Gibson Gives – the charitable arm of the iconic American instrument brand, Gibson – to raise funds to help spread the gift of music far and wide. Tickets for “Pilgrimage Night” can be bought here.

The game’s ceremonial first pitches will be thrown out by Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO of Gibson and Pilgrimage co-founder Kevin Griffin (best known as Better Than Ezra’s frontman) and the first 1,000 fans at the ballpark will receive custom Gibson/Pilgrimage guitar picks.

Dedicated to advancing youth-focused music education, health, and wellness initiatives, Gibson Gives has raised over $4.5 million dollars and enabled $46 million in funding in the last four years – and that charitable spirit is shared by all organizations involved.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now here. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

On September 23 & 24, the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Now celebrating its ninth year, festival headliners for 2023 include The Lumineers, Zach Bryan, The Black Crowes and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, plus The Head And The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Ashley McBride, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, and many more.

Tickets are currently on sale at PilgrimageFestival.com, including two-day GA, two-day VIP, single-day GA, single-day VIP tickets and parking passes.