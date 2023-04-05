Nashville Sounds Drop Series Opener in Memphis

Despite Alex Jackson smashing a ball clear out of the park, the Nashville Sounds suffered a loss in their road opener on Tuesday night, falling 7-5 to the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park.

The Sounds’ middle relievers fought valiantly to keep the game close, with Luis Contreras taking over for starter Robert Stock to shut out Memphis for 1.2 innings. Tyson Miller then came in to escape a tight spot in the sixth inning, before Tyler Herb took over to strike out two batters and keep the Sounds within striking distance going into the eighth.

Despite the loss, a total of four Sounds players managed to record multiple hits in the game, with Perkins leading the charge with a three-hit evening that included two doubles and an infield single. Hiura, Jackson, and Alvarez also contributed to the effort, each recording multiple hits and at least one RBI.

Unfortunately, Robert Stock had a rough start to his Sounds debut, allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks over just 2.1 innings of work. He did manage to strike out three batters, but also gave up a pair of home runs.

The Sounds will look to bounce back in game two of the series, which is set to take place tomorrow afternoon at AutoZone Park with left-hander Robert Gasser making his first start for the Sounds in 2023, going up against Memphis right-hander Gordon Graceffo. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

