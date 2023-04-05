What Tennessee Titan is Wearing the New No. 0 Jersey?

NASHVILLE – A new group of players means a new group of jersey numbers for the Titans – including the No. 0.

Some returning players have switched numbers, too.

Among the noteworthy number choices: New Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will wear the No. 0 after NFL owners last week approved the proposal to allow any player but offensive and defensive linemen to wear the No. 0.

Also, new Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will wear No.2.

Here’s a look at all the new jersey numbers for the Titans in 2023:

0 Sean Murphy-Bunting

2 Azeez Al-Shaair

49 Arden Key

57 Luke Gifford

60 Daniel Brunskill

71 Andre Dillard

72 John Leglue

72 Tyler Shelvin

83 Justin Rigg

88 Trevon Wesco

Number Changes

23 – Tre Avery

38 – Shyheim Carter

80 – Reggie Roberson Jr

89 – Thomas Odukoya

92 – Jayden Peevy

We’ll have a whole new batch of numbers after the NFL Draft.

