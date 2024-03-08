Nashville SC Earns 2-2 Draw Against Inter Miami CF



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 7, 2024) – Nashville SC began its Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series against Inter Miami CF Thursday night with a 2-2 draw in front of a sellout crowd at GEODIS Park. The two-leg series, which will be decided on aggregate, concludes next Wednesday, March 13 at 7:15 p.m. CT in South Florida.

‘Aint Goin’ Nowhere: Prior to the match, Nashville SC announced the contract extension of 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar. The German midfielder is team’s all-time leader in goals, assists, and points, a two-time MLS All Star, and a three-time MLS Best XI selection. The extension will keep Mukhtar in Music City through 2026 with an option for 2027.

He’s on Fire: Nashville SC’s Jacob Shaffelburg scored twice Thursday night for his first career brace. The Canadian forward also scored in Round One to send Nashville to the Round of 16 with a 4-0 victory over Dominican side Moca FC on Feb. 28.

Next up: The Boys in Gold will conclude a busy week at GEODIS Park on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. CT when they host the LA Galaxy in MLS play. Sunday’s match will celebrate Women’s History Month and tickets are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

