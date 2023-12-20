Nashville Predators Fall to Canucks 5-2 at Bridgestone Arena



December 19, 2023 – Jeremy Lauzon and Cody Glass each scored but the Nashville Predators fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

“It’s disappointing,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “In the first period I felt like both teams weren’t great. I didn’t think [Vancouver] did anything special. I actually thought [in the] second we played pretty well for a lot of parts and scored a goal. Then they obviously scored a couple of quick ones, which you can come back from, but obviously the result was not great. I thought we could have played a lot better.”

The result sees Nashville’s win streak snapped at four games and moves the Predators to 18-14-0 on the season.

The Predators hit the road with their fathers in tow for a Thursday evening contest against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

