Nashville Police Respond to Several Deadly Shootings in One Week Span

Detectives are investigating several separate deadly shootings that occurred over the past week in the Nashville area. From April 13 to April 22, Metro Nashville Police reported six fatal shootings. In three of those cases, police have yet to find the person responsible.

Around 9:30pm on Friday, April 13, Two men were shot in the parking lot of Cascade Apartments, 3300 Murfreesboro Pike. One of the victims, later identified as Vidal York, 23, of Smyrna, was killed.

The shooter is believed to have fled the apartment complex by vehicle shortly after the gunfire. The motive has not yet been determined.

MNPD officers responded to another shooting around 9:30pm where police say 16-year-old Emanuel Delgado, 16, was fatally shot at near the entrance of the Trailmont Mobile Home Park at 161 Walnut Drive just off Dickerson Pike.

Edwin Ramos, 18, was arrested for the fatal shooting of Delgado. Ramos was located in a home attic on Idlewild Drive. He is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

On Sunday, a woman was arrested for the deadly shooting of her brother on Levy Lane.

The investigation shows that the victim, Michael Wilson, 40, and Monica Wilson, 38, were engaged in an argument over money in front of a relative’s townhome when Monica shot Michael in the head. Michael was rushed to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Monica remained on the scene and was detained.

She was charged with criminal homicide.

Days later, police responded to a shooting at inside a short-term rental 910 Youngs Lane on April 18. Police charged 15-year-old Darrin Fleming with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of Barrington Moore, 31.

The investigation shows that Fleming, who was on Juvenile Court probation, was at the location attending the birthday party of another teen. Fleming’s mother called him and told him to be home by 8 p.m. to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Moore arrived to find Fleming and take him home. Moore located Fleming hiding in a closet. The two fought. Fleming admitted to firing a pistol during the fight.

Moore was wounded and transported by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Fleming was booked at juvenile detention.

On Friday around 10:15 p.m., officers were at the scene of a shootin outside of an apartment on Highway 70 South.

The investigation indicates Dorsey Moorlet, 37, had just left Forrest Park Apartments on his way to work when he attempted to return to retrieve a forgotten item. He was located just outside the apartment after witnesses heard the gunfire.

Moorlet was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Hours later, homicide detectives responded to Saturday’s 2:30 a.m. shooting that killed Christopher Cheeks, 32, and injured a 29-year-old man in an alleyway between Hayes and Church Streets. Cheeks was at the location with a group of friends when three men began interacting with the group.

The 29-year-old victim reported the group was hanging out cordially for some time before the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends. It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck.

The victim, Cheeks and their other friends ran off in separate directions. The 29-year-old was located on Church Street and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Cheeks was located in the parking garage of the Hayes Street Hotel. He was transported to Vanderbilt where he died.

No one else appeared to be struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with information in these crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

