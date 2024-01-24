Nashville Hot Chicken Week Returns

Nashville is known for a lot of things – country music, cowboy boots, bachelorette parties and of course, hot chicken! It’s called Nashville hot chicken, after all. To celebrate Nashville’s favorite dish, the Nashville Scene will host its annual Hot Chicken Week, in partnership with Uber Eats. The event features over 35 local restaurants offering $7 hot chicken specials for one week only – January 29-February 4, 2024.

They say that “variety is the spice of life” and this year’s Hot Chicken Week participants are taking that to a whole new level with dishes ranging from traditional leg quarters to dips, bao buns, pastas, bánh Mì and more! Participating restaurants include the world-famous Prince’s Hot Chicken and Hattie B’s as well as some unexpected features from spots like Family Tacos, Wilco Fusion Grill, Lagniappe Bayou Kitchen and dozens more. Select restaurants will offer their specials via Uber Eats. New users can use promo code EATSTN for $25 off their first order. Terms apply. Throughout the week, guests are encouraged to visit as many participating restaurants as possible before voting for their favorite dishes in three categories – Best Overall Dish, Best Traditional Dish and Most Unique Dish. Voting will be open Monday, January 29 through Sunday, February 4.

After the success of its Burger Week app, the Scene has launched a Hot Chicken Week app, now available via the App Store and Google Play. Hot chicken fans are encouraged to download the free app to easily navigate through the list of participating restaurants, view specials, plan their route and earn points toward winning the grand prize. App users could win up to $500 in gift cards for participating and a curling lesson for four at Tee Line Curling. For more chances to win, guests are encouraged to share photos to social media using #HotChickenWeek24 and tagging @NashvilleScene.

The Scene will celebrate the start of Hot Chicken Week with the official kick-off party on Monday, January 29 from 5-8 p.m. at Tee Line (106 Duluth Ave.). The party will feature drink specials, photo booth fun, samples from Reign Body Fuel, more chances to win points toward prizes and of course, hot chicken. The party is free to attend and no reservations are required.

No tickets are required to participate in Hot Chicken Week, but reservations are encouraged when visiting participating locations to avoid longer wait times. Hot Chicken Week is made possible by Uber Eats and Moxie Print Market. To view a full list of participating restaurants and learn more, visit the official website: www.hotchickenweek.com.