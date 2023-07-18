MTSU Opens Registration for American Sign Language Classes for the Fall

Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Accelerated Language Acquisition will host two six-week online American Sign Language courses open to the public this fall.

The courses are being taught by longtime instructor Haley Jensen through CALA, the language training partner of the University Honors College. Jensen leads the classes using games and other hands-on activities dealing with greetings, numbers, colors, body parts, the alphabet and elements of basic, everyday conversation.

CALA’s sign language course has drawn considerable interest in the community since it was first offered in fall 2018.

Organizers say the course uses CALA’s teaching method of Total Physical Response, an instruction process that engages students in storytelling to help them absorb the language. The instructor and students interact with the new vocabulary through hands-on activities.

Brian Roberts, associate director of CALA, said the class will be capped at 30 participants.

“It usually fills up quickly, and this will be our only offering this summer, so you’re encouraged to register as soon as possible,” he said.

The six-week virtual class meeting times are Wednesdays from 5:30-6:45 p.m.

ASL Session 1 runs Aug. 30 through Oct. 4.

ASL Session 2 runs Oct. 11 through Nov. 15.

Cost is $140 for the general public, $115 for MTSU faculty/staff/alumni and $100 for MTSU/high school students.

To register, visit here. For more information, email acceleratedacquisition@gmail.com.

CALA also offers courses to learn Spanish, French, German and Chinese, as well as unique yoga classes for stress management. Teachers who are interested in incorporating advanced techniques to use in the classroom will also find resources through CALA. Visit www.mtsu.edu/cala/ to learn more.