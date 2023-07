Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft, criminal simulation, and forgery case.

On June 12, 2023, two unknown men cashed stolen checks from a Murfreesboro business at U.S. Banks in Hendersonville, and Belle Meade for $2,898.89 each.

If you know these men, please contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email 0409@murfreesborotn.gov.