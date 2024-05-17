Shooting Threat Under Investigation at Robertson County Middle School

May 17, 2024 – An investigation is underway after a threatening message towards a middle school in Robertson County was discovered this week.

According to Robertson County Schools, police are investigating a shooting threat at Greenbrier Middle School. School officials confirmed the threat that read, “Im shootin the school up friday,” was written in a bathroom stall inside the school.

Law enforcement later determined the threat was not credible. However, police presence remained at the school Friday.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy