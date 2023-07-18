Silver Alert Issued For Missing Murfreesboro Woman

UPDATE 10:45 A.M. – Misty June Ely has been found safe in Murfreesboro.

TBI has issued a silver alert for Misty June Ely, who is missing from Murfreesboro.

The 36-year-old is 5’5″, 295 lbs., with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on July 17, but there is no known clothing description to share at this time.

Ely has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

If you spot her, call Murfreesboro Police at (629) 201-5619 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.