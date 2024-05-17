MPD Increases Seat Belt Enforcement During National “Click It or Ticket” Mobilization

As more families hit the road for vacation this summer, the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) reminding drivers to Click It or Ticket. Law Enforcement agencies across Tennessee will increase seat belt enforcement as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) nationwide mobilization from May 20 through June 2.

“We encourage drivers to wear their seatbelt and wear it correctly,” said MPD Traffic Lieutenant Greg Walker. “Wearing it incorrectly can do more harm than good. A correctly worn seatbelt fits across your hip and pelvic bone and on top of your collar bone.”

Serious injury or death can be prevented if drivers get in the habit of buckling up.

The penalty for an adult is $25 for the first offense and $50 for the second offense.

The penalty for children under nine years old not properly restrained is $160, $50 for children nine to 15-years-old, and $25 for children 16 to 17-years-old.

For more information about seat belt safety, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/seat-belts.

