OneGenAway to Hold Free Food Distribution at Murfreeseboro Church

One Generation Away will hold a free food distribution in the Murfreesboro community on Saturday, July 22, providing fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to anyone in need — no questions asked.

This food distribution, sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric, will take place in the North Blvd Church of Christ parking lot at 1112 N. Rutherford Blvd. The giveaway will begin around 8:45 a.m., but folks are encouraged to arrive early, as the food is first come, first served.

“We are so excited to be able to serve in and with the Murfreesboro community,” said Chris Whitney, the executive director of OneGenAway. “Our heart is that anyone who comes to our distribution walks away with not only food for their tables but encouragement for their souls.”

Those interested in volunteering should arrive at 7:30 a.m. No registration is required to volunteer or to receive food — just show up! The distribution will last until 10:30 a.m. or until the food runs out.

OneGenAway holds food distributions almost every Saturday throughout Middle Tennessee and is actively seeking organizations in Rutherford County that would like to partner in serving individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

“As we’ve looked to expand our reach in Middle Tennessee, we’ve had our eye on Rutherford County,” said Scott Lucas, director of operations at OneGenAway. “We would love to be a greater part of the community by furthering our relationship with those already established in town. In doing so, we hope to serve more individuals and families in need of food.”

Those interested in partnering with OneGenAway or finding out more about the nonprofit can visit www.OneGenAway.com.

About One Generation Away:

One Generation Away is 510(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on wiping hunger off the face of America. Founded in 2013 by Chris and Elaine Whitney, the Franklin-based nonprofit rescues and receives high-quality food and distributes it free-of-charge to those experiencing food insecurity in Middle Tennessee, Northern Alabama, and Northwestern Florida. Learn more at www.OneGenAway.com