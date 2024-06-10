MTSU Military Science Commissions New Leaders as 2nd Lieutenants

Six Middle Tennessee State University ROTC cadets in the Military Science program were commissioned as second lieutenants in a special ceremony held in the Tom H. Jackson Building’s Cantrell Hall in early May.

With department chair and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Arlin Wilsher presiding and administering the Army Oath and alumnus and guest speaker Lt. Col. Richard Stackpole, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, providing an inspirational and encouraging sendoff, the six celebrated the occasion with family and friends.

Commissioning ceremonies are a formal event celebrating cadets moving forward in their military journeys. They include the swearing-in by a military leader, pinning by family member and first salute from family or friends. They graduated in May 3-4 ceremonies held in Murphy Center.

Those commissioned included:

• Jonathan Cordine, of Nashville, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and will report to Fort Moore, Georgia, this month to begin the Basic Officer Leader Course.

• Jacob Dobbs, of Blaine, who earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace (professional pilot) and will be reserve forces duty in the aviation branch of the Tennessee Army National Guard.

• Sebastien Kernisant, of Murfreesboro, who earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and will be active duty in the armor branch. After attending Camp Cadre at Fort Knox, Kentucky, he will report to Fort Moore in August for the Basic Officer Leader Course.

• Braedon “Scotty” McGinnis, of Thompson’s Station, who earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace (pro pilot) and will be reserve forces duty in the Quartermaster Branch of the Tennessee National Guard.

• Alex Piacenti, of Clarksville, who earned a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and will be active duty in the chemical branch. He began the Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri in May.

• Zachary Steinke, of Mt. Juliet, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and will be active duty in the Infantry Branch. He will report to Fort Moore, Georgia, in June to begin the Basic Officer Leader Course.

Stackpole, recruiting and retention battalion commander with the Tennessee Army National Guard in Nashville, told the newly commissioned officers “mistakes happen. When you screw up, own it and grow from it. … Focus on the job you are assigned. Do it to the best of your ability. Do everything you can to be dependable, to understand your commander’s intent.”

The decorated officer is a 2003 MTSU graduate with a BBA degree. He and classmates sat in the cadet lounge and watched as the attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, unfolded. His wife, Deanna Stackpole, is a university alumna.

Wilsher said this graduating class is “a stellar group of young leaders who are certainly ready to go out and make a positive impact in the lives of America’s greatest asset — our sons and daughters in service to our country.”

To learn more about Military Science, one of 11 College of Basic and Applied Sciences departments, call 615-898-2470 or visit https://www.mtsu.edu/arotc1/.

