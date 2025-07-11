Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has renewed focus on a Murfreesboro location with plans to bring the local chain to 2108 Medical Center Parkway. Read more
MTSU Athletics is proud to announce the installation of state-of-the-art synthetic turf at Floyd Stadium ahead of the 2025 football season. Read more
Three-Vehicle Crash in Murfreesboro Sends Two to Hospital
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a three-vehicle collision where two drivers had to be freed from their vehicles. Read more
Puckett's Restaurant Launches Summer Program to Feed 4,000 Children Across Tennessee
Puckett’s Restaurant is hosting Puckett’s Love: Feed the Community, a program for nonprofit organizations providing nearly 4,000 free meals this summer. Read more
The Barrens darter, a tiny fish found only in a few streams in middle Tennessee, is now close to extinction. Read more
