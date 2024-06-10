Alan Jackson’s Silverbelly Whiskey Teams Up with Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer has teamed up with Silverbelly Whiskey — the premium spirit distilled exclusively for and hand-selected by Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson — to present two special menu items available exclusively at the restaurant’s Nashville location throughout the month of June.

SILVERBELLY WHISKEY HOT WINGS -Silverbelly Whiskey hot sauce, hot seasoning, chili oil, house buttermilk, dill

CHATTAHOOCHEE -Frozen Whiskey Peach Black Tea, Silverbelly Whiskey, Juliette heirloom peach liquer, peach nectar, black tea, fresh mint

Black Tap Nashville is located at 140 Third Ave. N. at Commerce St. For the full Black Tap menu and additional information, visit BlackTap.com.

