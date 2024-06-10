OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Hildreth

James “Jim” Hildreth, age 72 of Smithville formerly of Murfreesboro passed away on June 3, 2024, at his home.

He was a native of Smithville and was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy Snyder Hildreth; parents, James Solon Hildreth, Sr, and Robbie Braswell Hildreth.

Mr. Hildreth was a member of Family Worship Center and had retired from Triumph Group. He had worked at Old Fort Golf Course and enjoyed being Santa Claus at Christmas all over Middle Tennessee.

He is survived by his daughters, Betsy Colwell, Joely Winn and husband Mark, Jamie Boyd and husband Ryan; grandchildren, Brady, Tanner, Oliver, Emerson, Hunter, Taylor, Jake, Maddie, Madden, and Kopeland; sisters, Patsy Nixon and Don, and Carolyn Agee and husband Bobby.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of the cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email