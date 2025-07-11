Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed Elected Treasurer of the GNRC

The Town of Smyrna is proud to announce that Mayor Mary Esther Reed has been elected Treasurer of the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC). Mayor Reed has served on the GNRC since 2013, representing Smyrna and advocating for responsible growth, infrastructure improvements, and regional collaboration across Middle Tennessee.

The GNRC is a council of governments that brings together mayors, county executives, and state legislators to address shared challenges and opportunities in areas such as transportation, economic development, and quality of life. As Treasurer, Mayor Reed will play a key leadership role in supporting the council’s financial oversight and strategic planning efforts.

“I am honored to serve as Treasurer of the Greater Nashville Regional Council,” said Mayor Reed. “Regional cooperation is essential to the success of our communities, and I look forward to continuing to work with leaders across Middle Tennessee to build a stronger, more connected future.”

Mayor Reed’s continued involvement with the GNRC highlights Smyrna’s active voice in shaping regional policy and its commitment to thoughtful, community-focused development.

