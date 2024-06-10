OBITUARY: John David Jones

John David Jones, born on July 2, 1972, in Corbin, KY to Johnny and Dorothy Jones, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2024.

John lived a life full of love, creativity, and generosity, leaving behind a legacy cherished by all who knew him.

In 1997, John met the love of his life, Keesha, in Smyrna, TN. Their bond was the foundation of a beautiful family. John’s proudest accomplishment was raising his three boys, Gabriel Jones, Wyatt Jones, and Trystan Lindberg. He also treasured his relationship with the many bonus kids who were always welcome in his home, treating them with the same love and care as his own.

John was a creative soul, passionate about painting, writing, and playing music. He had a deep love for westerns and horror films, with a special fondness for the works of Stephen King. His enthusiasm for comics and graphic novels was evident in the way he spoke about them.

He often shared stories of visiting his grandparents, growing up with a large extended family, and getting into mischief with his cousins. These memories were some of his most cherished, and he loved recounting them to anyone who would listen.

John found peace and happiness near the water, whether it was on a beach, by a lake, or swimming in a pool. His love for the water was a reflection of his fun loving and joyful spirit.

A man with a loyal and generous heart, John treasured his lifelong friendships with Mark, Scott, and Steve. He would often say how much they meant to him and how grateful he was for their enduring bonds.

John’s kindness extended to everyone he met. He was known for his willingness to give the shirt off his back or the last dollar in his pocket to a stranger in need.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to John’s favorite charity, The Blessing Boxes of Rutherford County, or to other food banks, to continue his legacy of helping those in need.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Keesha; sons, Gabriel Jones, Wyatt Jones, and Trystan Lindberg; parents; Johnny and Dorothy Jones; sisters, Sherry Parker and her husband Brian and Kim Thomas and her husband Kenneth Cheeseman; and nieces and nephews, Gary Parker, Baylee Parker, Emma Parker, Dawson Kirby, Lennon Kirby, Josie Kirby, Piper Cheeseman, and Hudson Cheeseman.

John’s life was a testament to the power of love, creativity, and generosity. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

