Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 11, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
11
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for July 2-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Berkshire Kiddie Pool1001205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Waffle House1003009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Doors of Hope100428 E Bell St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Firehouse Subs1002445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Donut Country1001691 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill1002113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility1001403 Greenland Dr. UNIT D Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/09/2025
Panda Express100150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Magnolia Grove HOA Pool1004003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/09/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill #3223100715 Team Blvd Smyrna TN 37167-5676Food Service Routine07/09/2025
The Dempsey Apartments Pool100550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
Cowgirl Blues Tattoo100760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/09/2025
Olive Garden Bar #17521001710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/09/2025
Cozy Quest Tattoos1003330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/09/2025
Candy Cloud Smyrna100801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/09/2025
Salem Academy 2 Food Svc1003443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool1002108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel1002227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Complaint07/08/2025
Rock Haven Lodge100462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Organized Campgrounds Routine07/08/2025
Salem Academy Food1003455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Bantam Farm FMFU100302 Bantam Ct La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Dutch Brothers Coffee1003255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Papa Johns Pizza #99100830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Wendy's1003243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Salon Revelations100420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine07/08/2025
Champy's Chicken1001310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/07/2025
New Hope Learning Center100302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Jim N Nicks Bbq100436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins1001041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Arby's #78601001270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Comfort Suites Hotel100226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine07/07/2025
Tattoo Underground1001231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/07/2025
Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est10010728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Smashboro Mobile Food10010728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Ms Cynthias Learning Academy100845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/03/2025
New Hope Learning Center100367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Carlton Landing Pool1006134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/03/2025
Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool1001 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
Firehouse Subs1002854 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Cook Out1002919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/02/2025
Middle Tennessee Body Piercing Studio100121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Body Piercing Studios Routine07/02/2025
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc1001711 First Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/02/2025
Mood Studios Tattoo Studio1001825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/02/2025
Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company100121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/02/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

