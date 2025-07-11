Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 11, 2025

These are the health scores for July 2-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|100
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Waffle House
|100
|3009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Doors of Hope
|100
|428 E Bell St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Firehouse Subs
|100
|2445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Donut Country
|100
|1691 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility
|100
|1403 Greenland Dr. UNIT D Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/09/2025
|Panda Express
|100
|150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
|100
|4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/09/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #3223
|100
|715 Team Blvd Smyrna TN 37167-5676
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|100
|550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|Cowgirl Blues Tattoo
|100
|760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/09/2025
|Olive Garden Bar #1752
|100
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/09/2025
|Cozy Quest Tattoos
|100
|3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/09/2025
|Candy Cloud Smyrna
|100
|801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/09/2025
|Salem Academy 2 Food Svc
|100
|3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool
|100
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|100
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Complaint
|07/08/2025
|Rock Haven Lodge
|100
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|07/08/2025
|Salem Academy Food
|100
|3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Bantam Farm FMFU
|100
|302 Bantam Ct La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|100
|3255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Papa Johns Pizza #99
|100
|830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Wendy's
|100
|3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Salon Revelations
|100
|420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/08/2025
|Champy's Chicken
|100
|1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|New Hope Learning Center
|100
|302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Jim N Nicks Bbq
|100
|436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
|100
|1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Arby's #7860
|100
|1270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Comfort Suites Hotel
|100
|226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/07/2025
|Tattoo Underground
|100
|1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/07/2025
|Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est
|100
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Smashboro Mobile Food
|100
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Ms Cynthias Learning Academy
|100
|845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/03/2025
|New Hope Learning Center
|100
|367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Carlton Landing Pool
|100
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/03/2025
|Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool
|100
|1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|Firehouse Subs
|100
|2854 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Cook Out
|100
|2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/02/2025
|Middle Tennessee Body Piercing Studio
|100
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|07/02/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|100
|1711 First Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|Mood Studios Tattoo Studio
|100
|1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/02/2025
|Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
|100
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/02/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
