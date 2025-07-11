Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 11, 2025

These are the health scores for July 2-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Berkshire Kiddie Pool 100 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Waffle House 100 3009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Doors of Hope 100 428 E Bell St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Firehouse Subs 100 2445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Donut Country 100 1691 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility 100 1403 Greenland Dr. UNIT D Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/09/2025 Panda Express 100 150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 100 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/09/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill #3223 100 715 Team Blvd Smyrna TN 37167-5676 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 The Dempsey Apartments Pool 100 550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 Cowgirl Blues Tattoo 100 760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/09/2025 Olive Garden Bar #1752 100 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/09/2025 Cozy Quest Tattoos 100 3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/09/2025 Candy Cloud Smyrna 100 801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/09/2025 Salem Academy 2 Food Svc 100 3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool 100 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel 100 2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Complaint 07/08/2025 Rock Haven Lodge 100 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Organized Campgrounds Routine 07/08/2025 Salem Academy Food 100 3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Bantam Farm FMFU 100 302 Bantam Ct La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Dutch Brothers Coffee 100 3255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Papa Johns Pizza #99 100 830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Wendy's 100 3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Salon Revelations 100 420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/08/2025 Champy's Chicken 100 1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 New Hope Learning Center 100 302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Jim N Nicks Bbq 100 436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins 100 1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Arby's #7860 100 1270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Comfort Suites Hotel 100 226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 07/07/2025 Tattoo Underground 100 1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/07/2025 Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est 100 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Smashboro Mobile Food 100 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Ms Cynthias Learning Academy 100 845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/03/2025 New Hope Learning Center 100 367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Carlton Landing Pool 100 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/03/2025 Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool 100 1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 Firehouse Subs 100 2854 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Cook Out 100 2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/02/2025 Middle Tennessee Body Piercing Studio 100 121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine 07/02/2025 Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc 100 1711 First Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 Mood Studios Tattoo Studio 100 1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/02/2025 Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company 100 121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/02/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email