MTSU Golf Wins Daniel Island Intercollegiate

Charleston, S.C. — October 31, 2023 – Middle Tennessee men’s golf used a hot start in Tuesday’s third round to pick up a win at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate. Gavin Clements set a new personal best with a score of 67 (-5) in the third round, while Kevin Jegers, Michael Barnard and Markus Varjun all finished within the top 15.

The Blue Raiders combined for eight birdies and an eagle on the front nine, compared to just four bogeys. Clements was responsible for the eagle and three of those birdies. He played even-par golf on the back nine for his second career-low round of the season.

The second half of the final round proved challenging for MTSU, as the Blue Raiders combined for 10 holes over par with just six birdies.

Jegers and Barnard finished the tournament in a tie for ninth at 213 (-3). Barnard was 2-under for the third round until a triple bogey on the 16th hole forced him to settle for a 73 (+1). Jegers carded a 76 (+4) in the third round.

Paired with his brother, Mattias, of VCU, Markus Varjun shot a 71 (-1) for the second straight round Tuesday. He tied for 15th individually at 216 (E).

Clements and Owen Stamper tied for 41st overall at 222 (+6).

Source: MTSU Sports

More Sports News