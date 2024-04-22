MTSU Baseball Drops Series Finale to Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Middle Tennessee dropped the series finale to Sam Houston 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Don Sanders Stadium.

On the mound, Ollie Akens (1-2) was tabbed with the loss, while Miles Hellums (3-1) earned the win for the Bearkats and Chandler David picked up his seventh save of the season.

By the Numbers

7: Middle Tennessee left seven runners on base on the afternoon.

6: The Blue Raiders’ pitching staff struck out six Bearkats on the afternoon.

3: Jackson Galloway went a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate today – driving in a run, while three other Blue Raiders tallied a hit.

Source: MTSU

