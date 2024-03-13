MTSU Athletics Announces Fundraiser for Raiders Rising Collective

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Raiders Rising – the official NIL Collective for MTSU Athletics – will host the “Raiders Rising NIL Kickoff Practice” at Floyd Stadium on Saturday, March 23. Ticket purchasers will get to experience the first full-padded Spring practice and scrimmage for Blue Raider Football under Head Coach Derek Mason. Tickets are $50 for a pair and $35 for a single ticket, with all proceeds from this exclusive event going directly to MTSU student-athletes through Raiders Rising. Click HERE to purchase tickets today.



This fundraiser, which kicks off the Blue Raider’s official partnership with Raiders Rising, begins at 12:30 p.m. with an introduction from Coach Mason followed by a scrimmage at 1:00 p.m., which is closed to the public. With the purchase of tickets, fans will have the opportunity to meet Coach Mason and his staff, watch practice and the scrimmage from the sidelines, interact with the Football student-athletes, and be entered into a raffle to be an Honorary Coach for the Blue-White Spring Game on April 13th. Fans can purchase additional tickets to improve their odds of winning the raffle for $35 each.



Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support Blue Raider student-athletes and get an inside look into the MTSU program under Coach Mason’s leadership. “I’m so excited about partnering with Raiders Rising to generate more NIL deals for our student-athletes,” said Mason. “This Raiders Rising NIL Kickoff Practice on the 23rd is a great way to help Raiders Rising build the funding needed to help us stay competitive in this critical space.”



Raiders Rising provides student-athletes from all 17 varsity teams at MTSU with opportunities to build their brands and earn income for their name, image, and likeness. This organization was founded by MTSU alums and former student-athletes and is led by Jonathon McGuire, CEO of McGuire Management Group. “We’re really looking forward to this NIL kickoff event on the 23rd,” said McGuire. “It will give Blue Raider fans a sneak peek into all the exciting things going on with our Football program and help generate more funds for our collective to distribute to MTSU student-athletes.”



To purchase tickets or for more information on how to become a member of this new collective, visit RaidersRising.com. Be sure to follow Raiders Rising on X (formerly Twitter) at @RaidersRising.

