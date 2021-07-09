Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office
Skylar Potter, 15, of Readyville, was reported missing Thursday from her home.
She is considered endangered.
Skylar is accompanied by her dog, a brown and white Shih Tzu dog named Klaus. She wears a silver ring with two half circles of small diamonds surrounding a larger diamond in the center, forming a shape similar to an eye.
She may be in Cannon County or White House, Tennessee.
If you have information about her or her location, please immediately call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Austin Mobbs at 615-904-3094.
