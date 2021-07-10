LaVergne Lake
PHOTO / KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT
Rutherford County Schools

Educators from LaVergne Lake Elementary will participate in an emotional poverty workshop when they return to school the first week of August.

The workshop, which will be led by Ruben Perez, is based on Dr. Ruby Payne’s recently published “Emotional Poverty in all Demographics.” Payne, the founder and CEO of aha! Process, is an expert in the field of poverty.

District-level administrators participated in a similar workshop in Spring 2019, but this will be the first on-site presentation.

“When you think about poverty, a lot of times people think about dollars and cents and how that impacts you financially,” said Mark Gullion, coordinator for federal programs and RTI, “but what (Payne) is really getting at is students’ emotions and sometimes even adults.”

Educators will learn to create safer classrooms by reducing “less than” and “separate from” experiences for students; teach students about a regulated, integrated brain and how to calm themselves; help build strong inner selves in students through validation; identify and address insecure and emotionally unbonded students; and be aware of our own emotional realities as we promote the safety and well-being of students.

“Consequences will always be needed. But we can change the approach,” Payne wrote.

In short, Gullion said, “Poverty can come in multiple formats (and) some of our students have different needs.”

And some of those needs do not pertain directly to academics.

LaVergne Lake will use some of their Title 1 funds to pay for the workshop scheduled to take place Aug. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

LaVergne Lake, led by Paige Johnson, is one of 12 Title I schools in Rutherford County and one of eight at the elementary level.

“This was a school-initiated workshop,” Gullion said.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here