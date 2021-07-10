skylar potter

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A 15-year-old Rutherford County girl who was reported missing Thursday was located early Saturday in North Carolina after an investigation by sheriff’s detectives and Homeland Security Investigations.

Skylar Potter of Bradyville left letters about leaving her home, said Detective Austin Mobbs.

Mobbs and Detective Joseph Duncan followed leads and found a connection to Jake Anderson, 22, of North Carolina.

“It was learned that Jake had picked up Skylar and transported her to his home in North Carolina,” Mobbs reported.

North Carolina officers followed leads detectives gave them leading to locating Skylar at Anderson’s home.

Charges are pending against Anderson.

Skylar was being returned home to Rutherford County.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who provided tips about Skylar’s disappearance.


