MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A Murfreesboro man in an attempted auto burglary shot himself inside a stolen car after leading police on a pursuit Friday, July 9.

Officers and medical personnel began treating the 19-year-old before taking him to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Officers responded to a report of an auto burglary at the Campus Crossings Apartments, 285 N. Rutherford Blvd., around 10:40 a.m. The vehicle’s owner saw a man sitting in the front seat going through the glove box. The suspect pointed a handgun at the car owner before leaving in a stolen white Lexus.

Officers spotted the Lexus on S. Rutherford Blvd. and attempted to stop the driver, but he refused. The driver rammed three MPD patrol units, and a Rutherford County patrol SUV while fleeing. He also crashed into a citizen’s car.

The pursuit ended in front of the Regal Inn on S. Church Street.

The 19-year-old then fired a gunshot inside the stolen Lexus, injuring himself.

No officers fired their service weapons.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating the shooting at the request of Rutherford County District Attorney General Jennings Jones.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.