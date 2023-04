Anthony Simonte-Gafford was reported as a by a family member on March 17. The family member last spoke to him on Feb. 9.

Simonte-Gafford has several medical issues and has not been taking his medicine. He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

If you know where he can be located, please notify Det. David Miller with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. (629)201-5662.

From Murfreesboro Police Department