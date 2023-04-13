VIDEO: Deputies Witness Crash, Rescue Driver Trapped Inside Semi-truck in Rutherford Co.

From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office:

Three sheriff’s deputies witnessed a semi-truck overturned on its side in front of them, trapping the injured driver inside Tuesday on New Salem Highway.

They responded immediately. Detention Deputy Deshaun Dawson saw gas leaking out of the rig. He jumped onto the side of the cab and tried to pull the injured driver out.

“I started losing control,” Dawson said. “Deputy (Donavon) Brown assisted. If he wasn’t there, I would have fallen off inside.”

The driver pushed with his uninjured leg and Dawson and Brown pulled him out and assisted him to the ground.

Patrol Cpl. William Travis radioed for help and monitored the leaking fuel.

“I watched the semi roll over right next to me,” Travis said. “I jumped out and radioed to dispatch. They (Dawson and Brown) beat me to the driver’s door up in the air, reached in and pulled him out.”

Dawson and Brown began medical aid until the arrival of Emergency Medical Services paramedics.

Brown, who was a part-time firefighter in Blount County, said he immediately checked for hazardous materials and the fuel leak.

In reflecting on his actions, Brown said it was “weird working an accident in a cop’s uniform” rather than as a firefighter. Dawson said credited Brown for following his instructions and helping him.

“If it wasn’t for him, I could have been hurt. I appreciate him assisting me,” Dawson said. “There’s nothing like pulling somebody out of a truck. I felt like I needed to protect and to serve like I was called to do.”

Even though they were late to roll call, Lt. Glen Edgell and fellow deputies showed support for Dawson and Brown. Cpl. Rebecca Jorgenson said they worked hard.

“I am very proud of both of them,” Jorgenson said, adding Dawson saved an inmate’s life who needed medical attention recently.

Travis said Deputy Brown’s and Deputy Dawson’s actions reflect great credit upon themselves, their division, and the Sheriff’s Office.

“Their ability and willingness to immediately respond to the situation is a testament to their training and mindset,” Travis said.