Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview

Middle Tennessee high school football has officially begun and week one was a blast. From Oakland continuing their dominance and expanding their winning streak, to every Wilson County school we cover, other than Lebanon, unexpectedly losing in week one, who knows what week two will bring.

We will be bringing you the best coverage of Middle Tennessee high school football from our game of the week along with two other featured games this weekend.

Our game of the week lands us in the geographical center of this beautiful state. We will be in Murfreesboro for Blackman vs Gallatin.

Blackman Blaze

MaxPreps Tennessee rank: 41

Head Coach: Chandler Tygard (2nd year 5-6 overall)

2022 Record: 0-1

2021 Record: 5-5 (missed playoffs)

Blackman had a solid .500 record last season under then first year head coach Chandler Tygard but missed the playoffs due to a 1-4 district record. This season they are expected to take a jump forward and compete behind Oakland in region four of division 6A. The Blaze stumbled to start their season as they fell to Brentwood 23-14 despite senior QB Jack Risner throwing for over 300 yards. He will look to try and repeat that performance, while ending more possessions in the endzone, against a Gallatin defense that only gave up 18 points to the Bears of Mount Juliet in week one.

Gallatin Green Wave

Maxpreps Tennessee Rank: 79

Head Coach: Chad Watson (4th year 21-16 overall)

2022 Record: 1-0

2021 Record 5-7 (lost in round two of the playoffs)

Chad Watson has taken the green wave to the playoffs every year he has been the head coach, including last year for the first time in 6A. While they have not missed the playoffs in the past three seasons, the overall record has dipped slightly with each year. This season, The Green Wave took their first step to correcting that trend by starting their season off with a great win against Mount Juliet powered by a stellar performance by junior Running Back Za’Kyian Brinkley who had 23 carries for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns. We will see if this is a Gallatin team that can challenge for the top spot in region five.

Coach’s Corner

Blackman’s spread offense will probably get going at some point. It might even be this week, but I don’t think they get above 27 on a vastly improving Gallatin Defense. Gallatin is not an offensive powerhouse but have shown bursts of scoring over the past 2 years.

This could be exciting, but I have Blackman knocking off Gallatin 27-14.

– Anonymous Wilson County Coach

Final thoughts

This should be a good game in the ‘Boro for those in the area that want some entertaining football. Blackman needs this win and Gallatin is hot off an impressive one themselves. I think Gallatin showed Middle Tennessee last week that they are legit, but how likely is it that Za’Kyian Brinkley has that kind of performance in back-to-back weeks? It’s possible, but I’m not counting on it. Give me the home team in a close one, Blackman 24 Gallatin 17