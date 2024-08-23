MaxPreps High School Football Rankings 2024

Throughout the high school football season, MaxPreps updates its high school football rankings.

Below, we have shared the Middle Tennessee schools that MaxPreps has ranked in the Top 100 in their high school football rankings.

Latest update: August 21, 2023

#3. Lipscomb Academy, Nashville

#6. Oakland, Murfreesboro

#7. Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville

#11. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood

#13. Page, Franklin

#14. Christ Presbyterian Academy, Nashville

#15. Ravenwood, Brentwood

#17. Riverdale, Murfreesboro

#22. Pearl Cohn, Nashville

#26. Ensworth, Nashville

#28. Centennial, Franklin

#32. Brentwood High, Brentwood

#35. Franklin Road Academy, Nashville

#41. East Robertson, Cross Plains

#48. Mt Juliet High, Mt Juliet

#50. Beech, Hendersonville

#55. East Nashville Magnet, Nashville

#56 Gallatin High, Gallatin

#57. Davidson Academy, Nashville

#63. Blackman, Murfreesboro

#67 Hendersonville High, Hendersonville

#69. Father Ryan, Nashville

#71. Columbia Central, Columbia

#72. Franklin High, Franklin

#73. Rockvale High, Rockvale

#74 Green Hill, Mt Juliet

#76 Stewarts creek, Smyrna

#78 Nolensville High, Nolensville

#88 Siegel, Murfreesboro

#91 Independence, Thompson’s Station

#92 Station Camp, Gallatin

#93 Friendship Christian, Lebanon

#98 Smyrna High, Smyrna

#99 Middle Tennessee Christian, Murfreesboro

#100 Summit, Spring Hill

