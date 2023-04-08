Mark Your Calendar for Shabby Lane Ladies Day Out Shopping Event

Shabby Lane Shopping Events presents a fun Spring family shopping event – Shabby Lane Ladies Day Out: Shopping with 75 amazing local small businesses and artisans on April 15th, 2023 from 10 am – 3:30 pm at Lane Agri Park Community Center (315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro TN).

FREE admission -free gifts to first 200 adult shoppers, FREE popcorn and cookies- Fun for all ages! Fabulous shopping, food and fun!

Princess Party Meet and Greet from 10 – 2 pm; Live Music from 10 – 2 pm; Small Business Shopping 10 am – 3:30 pm.

