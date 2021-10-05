Put on your Halloween costume and come to Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, 502 S.E. Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 for outdoor family fun at the Great Pumpkin Festival on Thursday, October 28 from 4 to 7 p.m.!

Enjoy a costume contest, a not-so-haunted walk-through experience, and more. With plenty of space for social distancing on their large outdoor patio and wetlands, families can enjoy hands-on activities, crafts, and critter encounters. Come out for an outdoor evening full of spooky fun!

Admission Fee: Members, $4 per person for all adults & children ages 2+; Non-members, $7

Please note: the museum will close early on the day of the event, at 2:30 p.m., to prepare for the event.

Visit https://explorethedc.org/pumpkinfest/ for more information.