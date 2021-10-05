This October, three new Roku Originals will be making their debut on The Roku Channel for “Freak Out Fridays.” Every Friday, starting October 8th, you’ll get to stream some of our scariest shows. When the Street Lights Go On, 50 States of Fright and The Expecting are headed to The Roku Channel and are guaranteed to chill you to the bone. For the horror fanatics out there, we’re also bringing you an all-new exclusive film, The Toll.

Freak Out Friday Roku Originals

When the Street Lights Go On: When the Street Lights Go On tells the story of a double-homicide in a small midwestern suburb that rattles the lives of a group of teenagers and sends investigators searching for answers in the fall of 1995. (Roku Original, premieres Friday, 10/8)

50 States of Fright: Executive produced by Sam Raimi, 50 States of Fright is a horror anthology with terrifying tales state by state. (Roku Original, premieres Friday, 10/15)

The Expecting: Starring Anna Sophia Robb, Rory Culkin, and Mira Sorvino, The Expecting is an edge-of-your-seat sci-fi thriller about a mysterious pregnancy and the potential dark secrets surrounding it. (Roku Original, premieres Friday, 10/29)

If you’re a fan of director Sam Raimi, be sure to check out his horror anthology, 50 States of Fright. When the Street Lights Go On is a coming-of-age tale…with a horrifying twist. For the Rosemary’s Baby fans out there, Mary Harron’s The Expecting will definitely keep you up at night.

Freak Out Friday Film

The Toll: Supernatural terror and spine-tingling suspense highlight this gripping journey into fear. When Cami orders a taxi service to take her to her father’s country home, she’s hoping for a quiet and uneventful ride. But a wrong turn by Spencer, her chatty driver, results in the car stalling on a dark and remote road. After several threatening and inexplicable occurrences, Cami and Spencer realize they are being watched by an unseen presence that sees them as trespassers and is ready to exact a deadly toll. (Exclusive movie, watch on Friday, 10/22)

The Roku Channel has even more frightful favorites for you to stream all month long:

Classics​

Charmed (full TV series) (available 10/15)

Halloween (available 10/1)

Rocky Horror Picture Show (available 10/1)

Little Shop of Horrors​ (available 10/1)

Day of the Dead​ (available 10/1)

Night of the Living Dead​ (available 10/1)

House on the Haunted Hill ​ (available 10/1)

Children of the Corn (available 10/1)

10 Cloverfield Lane (available 10/1)

The Ring (available 10/1)

Ghost Team (available 10/1)

Family Friendly