Knights of Columbus Chapter #4563 of St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Murfreesboro, TN donated to The Tennessee Fisher House Foundation on September 10, 2021. Knights of Columbus members Tex Shellhart, and John McNicholas made the presentation to Foundation Board members Lou Ferraro, Stephanie Sturdivant, President Tom Allard, Cliff Hardy, Joe Baltz, and Dana Kizer-Shands.

Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal benefit society true to its founding principles of charity, unity, and fraternity. The Knights of Columbus meet on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays at 7:00 PM in the Council Facility located at 1522 Stonewall Blvd adjacent to Saint Rose. More information can be found about the Knights of Columbus at http://www.kofc4563.com.

The mission of the Tennessee Fisher House Foundation is simple. Dedicated to the enrichment of the quality of life of active-duty military, veterans, and their families who stay at the Tennessee Fisher House in Murfreesboro located on the campus of the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center while a loved one is undergoing extended medical treatment at the VA Medical Center.

When veterans undergo medical treatment for several weeks or months, Fisher House provides a place to stay at no cost to their families. This “home away from home” enables family members to be close to a loved one at the most stressful time – during hospitalization for a disease, illness or injury. The program recognizes the special sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and their families and the hardships of military service by meeting a humanitarian need beyond that normally provided by the Department of Defense and Department of Veteran Affairs.

For more information visit www.TennesseeFisherHouse.org or call 615-916-1310 to learn more and how you can donate goods/services /financially to assist the non-profit in the efforts to serve veterans. The Tennessee Fisher House mostly serves families of veterans from Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and Northwest Georgia. We believe a family’s love is good medicine.