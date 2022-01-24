The man arrested in Smyrna this morning was wanted by law enforcement in connection to the death of a Robertson County deputy this weekend.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we’ll provide more details as soon as we’re able to do so.
Law enforcement agencies are in the midst of an active response on Odom Court in Smyrna. For your safety and the safety of personnel, please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/NuyqYMJX2W
— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) January 24, 2022
UPDATE: A man has been arrested following this morning’s law enforcement action in Smyrna.
The situation has resolved and there is no immediate threat to the public in the Odom Court area of Smyrna.
We’ll provide more information as soon as we’re able to do so. pic.twitter.com/yqU2F245Qt
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 24, 2022