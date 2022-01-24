The man arrested in Smyrna this morning was wanted by law enforcement in connection to the death of a Robertson County deputy this weekend.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we’ll provide more details as soon as we’re able to do so.

Law enforcement agencies are in the midst of an active response on Odom Court in Smyrna. For your safety and the safety of personnel, please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/NuyqYMJX2W — SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) January 24, 2022