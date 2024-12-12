LITTLE CAESARS® BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE STUFFED CRAZY CRUST PIZZA!

Dec. 11, 2024 – Little Caesars is giving pizza lovers everywhere a reason to celebrate this holiday season with the return of its iconic Stuffed Crazy Crust! Starting December 16, customers can enjoy this cheesy, flavorful crust sensation for a national price of just $9.49,* the lowest price for stuffed crust pizza offered by any national pizza chain.**

The Stuffed Crazy Crust combines all the goodness of Little Caesars’ signature dough with an indulgent twist. The crust is generously stuffed with gooey cheese, then brushed with a delicious garlic butter-flavored spread and finished with a sprinkling of savory parmesan cheese. Every bite delivers an irresistible combination of soft, cheesy goodness and bold, buttery flavor.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring incredible value and flavor to our customers, and Stuffed Crazy Crust is the perfect example,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars. “Not only is it packed with bold taste, but at $9.49, it’s the most affordable stuffed crust option compared to any other national pizza chain **—making it easier than ever to treat your taste buds without breaking the bank.”

Pizza lovers can order Stuffed Crazy Crust starting December 16 for a limited time at participating Little Caesars locations across the country. It’s available for pickup with no need to order ahead from 4–8 pm daily, and guests can also order online for delivery, pickup, and the convenience of the brand’s Pizza Portal® Pickup, where customers can grab their orders without waiting in line.

Don’t miss out on this offer! Visit www.littlecaesars.com or download the Little Caesars app to place your order.

Source: PRN

