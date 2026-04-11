4/11/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperatures Peaking at 79.7

In Rutherford County, current weather conditions at 5:30 PM report a clear sky with a temperature of 79.7°F. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 82.2°F and a low of 50°F earlier in the day. The sky was mostly overcast, but no significant precipitation occurred, with rainfall totals remaining at 0 inches and the chance of precipitation at a low 4%.
Moving into tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear with a low temperature forecasted at 65.1°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 7 mph, and the chance of rain remains minimal at 2%.
Residents can expect continued pleasant weather with minimal wind disruptions and no significant precipitation into the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|82°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|78°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|75°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|83°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!