4/11/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperatures Peaking at 79.7

In Rutherford County, current weather conditions at 5:30 PM report a clear sky with a temperature of 79.7°F. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 82.2°F and a low of 50°F earlier in the day. The sky was mostly overcast, but no significant precipitation occurred, with rainfall totals remaining at 0 inches and the chance of precipitation at a low 4%.

Moving into tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear with a low temperature forecasted at 65.1°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 7 mph, and the chance of rain remains minimal at 2%.

Residents can expect continued pleasant weather with minimal wind disruptions and no significant precipitation into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 50°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 7:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 82°F 50°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 56°F Overcast Monday 78°F 63°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: light Friday 83°F 59°F Drizzle: light

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