Wendy’s Offers 12 Days of Sweet & Spicy Holiday BOGO Deals Exclusively In-App

‘Tis the season to celebrate twelve days of Wendy’s® BOGO deals – it’s officially “Bow-GO” season! Beginning today, December 11, fans can “unwrap” Wendy’s in-app gifts to discover twelve days of delicious deals for more than $50 in savings. Save on the most beloved Wendy’s menu items of 2024 every single day, exclusively in the Wendy’s app* through Sunday, December 22. Want to know what’s under the Wendy’s tree? In-app deals will include buy-one-get-one FREE offers including the iconic Breakfast Baconator® and Dave’s Single®, in addition to new-to-2024 favorites like Saucy Nuggs and more. With plenty of opportunities to give, grab a bite for yourself and put a bow on Wendy’s favorites for friends, family, Krampus or Santa Claus!

WHERE & WHEN:

Now through December 22, fans can “unwrap” their exclusive offers only in the Wendy’s app! Simply download the app and uncover a new surprise BOGO deal every day. Once the offer is unlocked, fans can purchase one featured menu item at regular price and get a second for FREE! These festive deals are available at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide. Wendy’s fans can also enjoy free delivery during breakfast hours** for the entire month of December only when ordering through the Wendy’s app, making an already great deal even better!

HOW:

Wendy’s holiday offers can only be found in the Wendy’s app. Simply fire up the Wendy’s app or create an online account at wendys.com. Users can easily add the BOGO deals to their bag for mobile orders or use at a restaurant by loading the offer onto the app barcode before scanning at the register. Fans can experience the holiday magic by digitally unwrapping a new surprise “gift” redeemable daily!

Source: Wendy’s

