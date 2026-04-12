4/11/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temps Dip to 64 Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 67.1°F. Winds are light at 3.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the county experienced a high temperature of 82.2°F and a low of 50°F. Conditions were overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 6.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 4%, with no rainfall occurring.
Tonight, the sky will remain clear as temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.9°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking at around 4.4 mph. The chance of rain will stay minimal at 1%.
Residents can expect pleasant and dry conditions to continue into the early hours of tomorrow, with no significant weather disturbances forecasted.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|82°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|81°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|76°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|83°F
|60°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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