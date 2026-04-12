4/11/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temps Dip to 64 Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 67.1°F. Winds are light at 3.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high temperature of 82.2°F and a low of 50°F. Conditions were overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 6.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 4%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear as temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.9°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking at around 4.4 mph. The chance of rain will stay minimal at 1%.

Residents can expect pleasant and dry conditions to continue into the early hours of tomorrow, with no significant weather disturbances forecasted.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 50°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 7:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 82°F 50°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 56°F Overcast Monday 81°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 83°F 60°F Partly cloudy

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