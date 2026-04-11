4/11/26: Overcast and Warm at 82°F, Winds Light at 4.7 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 82°F with a mild breeze blowing at 4.7 mph. The sky is currently overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today, the county experienced a high of 82°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%, with no rainfall accumulating throughout the day. Despite the overcast skies, conditions remained dry and temperate.
Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up, with forecasts predicting a clear sky. Temperatures are anticipated to cool to a low of 63.5°F, with lighter winds at speeds up to 5.3 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at a 2% chance.
Residents can enjoy the mild and dry conditions without any need for weather-related precautions as there are no official weather warnings in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|82°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|78°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|75°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|83°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
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