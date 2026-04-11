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Home Weather 4/11/26: Overcast and Warm at 82°F, Winds Light at 4.7 mph

4/11/26: Overcast and Warm at 82°F, Winds Light at 4.7 mph

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 82°F with a mild breeze blowing at 4.7 mph. The sky is currently overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today, the county experienced a high of 82°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%, with no rainfall accumulating throughout the day. Despite the overcast skies, conditions remained dry and temperate.

Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up, with forecasts predicting a clear sky. Temperatures are anticipated to cool to a low of 63.5°F, with lighter winds at speeds up to 5.3 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at a 2% chance.

Residents can enjoy the mild and dry conditions without any need for weather-related precautions as there are no official weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
50°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
7:15pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 82°F 50°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 78°F 63°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Friday 83°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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