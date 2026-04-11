4/11/26: Overcast and Warm at 82°F, Winds Light at 4.7 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 82°F with a mild breeze blowing at 4.7 mph. The sky is currently overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today, the county experienced a high of 82°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%, with no rainfall accumulating throughout the day. Despite the overcast skies, conditions remained dry and temperate.

Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up, with forecasts predicting a clear sky. Temperatures are anticipated to cool to a low of 63.5°F, with lighter winds at speeds up to 5.3 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at a 2% chance.

Residents can enjoy the mild and dry conditions without any need for weather-related precautions as there are no official weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 50°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 7:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 82°F 50°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 55°F Overcast Monday 78°F 63°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: light Friday 83°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email