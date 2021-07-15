The La Vergne Senior Center is partnering with the La Vergne Police Department to teach important, life-saving techniques to seniors in the community in the event of an active shooter.

The Active Shooter Class and Drill will be hosted at the La Vergne Senior Center, 337 Stones River Road, on August 3 at 11:00 a.m. The class and drill are open to senior center members as well as any senior in the La Vergne community. There is limited seating. To check availability or to reserve a space, contact the Senior Center by July 22 at (615) 793-3048.

Sgt. John Eubank of the LPD Crime Suppression Unit will host the class and discuss an overview of the history of shooters and current basic survival tips before engaging the audience in an active drill. Seniors will be aware of the active shooter drill before it takes place.


